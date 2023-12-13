Home>>
Mainland urges U.S. to stop intervening in Taiwan regional election
(Xinhua) 19:16, December 13, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday urged the United States to stop intervening in the Taiwan regional leadership election of 2024.
The election is purely China's internal affair that brooks no foreign interference, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, at a press conference.
Noting that at the San Francisco summit the U.S. side had made a serious political commitment to China on the Taiwan question, and President Joe Biden had made it clear that the United States does not support "Taiwan independence," Zhu urged the U.S. side to honor its commitments.
