Xi says China ready to work with Vietnam to find long-term solution to maritime issues
(Xinhua) 19:02, December 13, 2023
HANOI, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to enhance communication and coordination with Vietnam to find a long-term solution to maritime issues that is acceptable to both sides, and promote all parties to reach a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the South China Sea at an early date, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, said here Wednesday.
Xi made the remarks when meeting with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong.
