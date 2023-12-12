Iraqi president visits Cyprus for 1st time

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides (L) shakes hands with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Dec. 11, 2023. Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid paid an official visit to Cyprus on Monday, the first ever since the eastern Mediterranean island gained independence 63 years ago. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)

NICOSIA, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid paid an official visit to Cyprus on Monday, the first ever since the eastern Mediterranean island gained independence 63 years ago.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said at a joint press conference that the visit by an Iraqi president is both historic and symbolic.

Rashid underlined that the visit "could lay the foundation for the further consolidation of a new era in bilateral relations between the two friendly countries."

The Cypriot president highlighted various areas of cooperation with Iraq, such as the economy, investment, security and combating terrorism. Their discussions also extended to the situation in the Middle East and the crisis in Gaza, he said.

Rashid said that Iraq would like to see an increase in Cypriot enterprises operating in his country, and in the mutual establishment of permanent resident diplomatic missions.

"Iraq looks forward to the establishment of strategic partnerships with all friendly countries, including the Republic of Cyprus, in order to secure common interests," he said, adding that he has invited Christodoulides to visit Iraq.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides (L, Front) welcomes Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid (R, Front) at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Dec. 11, 2023. Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid paid an official visit to Cyprus on Monday, the first ever since the eastern Mediterranean island gained independence 63 years ago. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides (R) meets with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Dec. 11, 2023. Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid paid an official visit to Cyprus on Monday, the first ever since the eastern Mediterranean island gained independence 63 years ago. (PIO/Handout via Xinhua)

