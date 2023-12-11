Top 10 buzzwords in China in 2023

People's Daily Online) 14:39, December 11, 2023

Yao Wen Jiao Zi, a Chinese literature and art magazine, announced its selection of the top 10 buzzwords in China for 2023 on Dec. 4.

1. New productive forces

The phrase "new productive forces" represents a leap in productivity, driven predominately by technological innovation. This model of productivity diverges from traditional growth paths and aligns with the requirements of high-quality development.

The concept provides scientific, theoretical guidance and action plans for promoting sustained, healthy, and high-quality economic development in the new era. It integrates technological innovation resources and guides the development of strategic emerging and future industries.

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows researchers working with an AI-driven robotic chemist at the University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhou Chang)

2. Two-way efforts

This concept embodies the collaborative endeavors of different groups or individuals working together towards a shared objective, thereby strengthening their relationships. It's commonly used to express a shared desire for mutual admiration and closeness between people.

The phrase encapsulates the idea that a collective of small acts of goodwill and friendship can generate a powerful force, exemplified by the improved relations between China and the United States. These improvements are likened to numerous streams of goodwill merging to form a strong current that bridges the vast Pacific Ocean. The repeated efforts of people from both nations have brought China-U.S. relations from a low ebb back onto the right track. The scope of "two-way efforts" extends beyond individual interactions to include the broader context of international relations, highlighting its significance on both personal and global levels.

3. Large artificial intelligence (AI) models

Large AI models are machine learning models with an extensive number of parameters, typically exceeding 1 billion, requiring substantial computing resources. These models can process vast amounts of data and perform complex tasks such as natural language processing and image recognition.

Thanks to advancements in computer hardware and deep learning algorithms, large AI models are undergoing rapid transformation. This progress has led to the emergence of various AI applications, such as ChatGPT, significantly impacting society and everyday life.

4. Village Super League

The Village Super League kicked off on May 13, 2023, in Rongjiang county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

This year, the "Cun Chao," or Village Super League, achieved a record attendance of over 60,000 spectators in a single game and garnered more than 48 billion online views, according to media statistics.

This aerial photo taken on June 23, 2023 shows the "Village Super League" in Rongjiang county of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Wang Bingzhen)

Other rural sports events, such as the "Cun BA" (village basketball association) and "Cun VA" (village volleyball), have also quickly gained popularity. The rise of rural sports events is profoundly significant in promoting mass fitness, contributing to the development of a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and boosting the rural economy.

5. 'Special Forces' style tourism

With the continuous recovery of culture and tourism consumption, a new trend known as "Special Forces" style tourism is gaining momentum. This travel approach focuses on efficiently exploring a variety of tourism offerings while maintaining a budget-friendly approach. Travelers adopting this method aim to visit as many attractions as possible and immerse themselves in the local history, culture, and customs. They do so under strict time and budget limits, treating their journey like a carefully planned mission, where every moment and expense is strategically considered for maximum experience.

6. Xianyanbao (goofball)

"Xianyanbao," which translates to "goofball" in English, was originally a derogatory term. Recently, however, it has evolved to convey a more positive meaning. Being labeled a "Xianyanbao" now points not just to someone's penchant for seeking attention but also emphasizes their vibrant energy and capacity to spread joy. Its increasing popularity underscores an appreciation and celebration of individuality and varied ways of expression.

7. Dazi

"Dazi" originally referred to individuals who played cards together. Over time, its meaning has broadened to include companions who participate in various activities together, collectively known as "dazi." This concept reflects a new social relationship pattern where interactions are focused on fulfilling specific needs. Such companionship is viewed as a stress-free form of socializing that demands minimal effort to maintain, offering greater autonomy and freedom. Through social platforms, young people can find "dazi" for a range of activities, such as "meal dazi," "travel dazi," "sports dazi," and even "parenting dazi," "shopping dazi," "weight loss dazi," among others.

8. Dopamine-releasing activities

Dopamine, a chemical produced mainly in the brain and adrenal glands, plays a significant role in regulating our movement, cognition, emotions, and sleep patterns. Keeping dopamine at balanced levels is crucial for our overall health and happiness, as it influences many vital functions and aspects of our well-being and contentment.

This year has seen the rise of "dopamine fashion," defined by the use of bright, deeply saturated colors and lively color combinations designed to enhance mood and enjoyment. This trend broadens the concept of dopamine beyond its scientific meaning to encompass activities and experiences that generate happiness and joy.

Expanding on this idea, the word "dopamine" is now being used to describe things that trigger positive emotions. Examples include "dopamine scenic spots," "dopamine strolls," "dopamine diet," and "dopamine vacations."

9. Emotional value

Originally a marketing concept, "emotional value" refers to the balance between emotional benefits and costs that customers perceive. Nowadays, emotional value is also used to describe interpersonal relationships, specifically a person's ability to influence the emotions of others. The more comfortable, pleasant, and stable emotions a person brings to others, the higher their emotional value. Conversely, if the emotions they evoke are less positive, their emotional value is seen as lower. The popularity of this concept reflects modern society's advanced psychological needs for a better quality of life.

10. 'Questioned, understood, and became'

In the TV series "Love Apartment," which aired over a decade ago, the character Lin Wanyu made a notable decision: she turned down her boyfriend's marriage proposal to focus on her career aspirations. Initially, this choice was criticized by audiences who struggled to grasp her reasoning. However, as time passed, viewers started to see things from Lin's point of view. Many began to empathize with her, with some even finding aspects of their own lives mirrored in her character.

Earlier this year, the phrase "question Wanyu, understand Wanyu, and become Wanyu" gained popularity on social media. It underscores an objective and dynamic psychological process involving questioning, understanding, and ultimately empathizing with another person, especially during specific phases of their life. This process is considered essential for mental development and emotional maturity.

