Fiji sees surge of Chinese tourists

Xinhua) 18:20, December 11, 2023

SUVA, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Fiji has witnessed a significant increase in Chinese visitors, with a recorded revenue of 18.1 million Fijian dollars (8 million U.S. dollars) so far this year.

According to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka, Fiji welcomed over 22,000 Chinese visitors from January to October, a notable increase from 4,136 visitors during the same period last year, reported Fiji Broadcasting Corporation news website on Monday.

Gavoka disclosed ongoing discussions on direct flights to China, foreseeing a substantial influx of Chinese tourists to Fiji and the broader Pacific region.

Brent Hill, CEO of Tourism Fiji, the tourism marketing arm of the Fijian government, emphasized the importance of the Chinese market for Fiji's tourism industry.

China is on course to become the fourth largest tourism and strategic market for Fiji, and can potentially boost Fiji's tourism with their growing numbers in the years to come, he said.

Tourism is the Pacific island nation's most important industry and its biggest foreign exchange earner.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi)