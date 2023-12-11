Research Center for Archaeology of Yan Culture founded in Beijing

Xinhua) 14:27, December 11, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Research Center for Archaeology of Yan Culture was established in Beijing on Sunday, aiming to promote the synergetic development of archaeological research and cultural undertakings in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

The Yan state was one of the major states in northern China from the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046-771 B.C.) to the Warring States period (475-221 B.C.), whose culture mainly influenced the current Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. The Liulihe relic site in Beijing is believed to be the early capital of the ancient Yan state.

The Research Center for Archaeology of Yan Culture is a collaborative effort involving institutions such as the Institute of Archaeology of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and the National Center for Archaeology, with a primary research focus on the culture of the Yan state.

In the future, the center plans to strengthen talent cultivation, resource sharing, and research collaboration to further advance the high-quality development of archaeological work in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)