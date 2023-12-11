Math teacher leading rural children to triumphs on football field

In this photo taken with a mobile phone, Zhu Xiaolong coaches students football at the Weifeng Central School in Huyi District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Zhenghao)

XI'AN, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Wearing a whistle around his neck, Zhu Xiaolong, 35, was providing football coaching to 14 students of a primary school in northwest China's Shaanxi Province when the school bell unexpectedly rang. Swiftly returning to the classroom, he grabbed a ruler and switched to his other role.

"Now who can tell me the formula used to calculate the area of a circle?" asked Zhu, who is also a math teacher at the Weifeng Central School in Huyi District of Xi'an, Shaanxi's capital.

Speaking about his dual role, Zhu said, "I want to become the best football coach among math teachers, and the best math teacher among football coaches."

An ardent football fan since childhood, over the last nine years, he has coached more than 200 children in the sport and guided the school team to victory in the district league on three occasions.

In 2013, when several clubs were launched in the school, the idea of initiating a football club crossed his mind. "However, I didn't dare to apply," Zhu said. "Being in a rural area, we lacked the necessary resources for playing football, and I doubted the school would approve."

However, he couldn't shake the thought, prompting him to approach the principal the following year. To his surprise, the principal approved his proposal, marking the inception of the first football club in Huyi District, attracting 13 students.

The school is located at the foot of Qinling Mountain and many rural children here had never touched a football before, said Wang Shangwei, principal of the school. So, Zhu had to start everything from scratch.

"I meticulously plan each day, making the most of every minute," Zhu said. "While striving to improve the quality of math teaching, I also organize training sessions for the football club at noon and during class breaks."

Many students didn't know anything about football, let alone the rules of the sport. They dashed freely with the ball, unaware of what constituted an offside or a foul. Zhu had to acquire professional knowledge by watching online videos before gradually imparting it to his students.

Slowly the club began to expand. Initially, Zhu was the sole player on the field during class breaks, but over time, more and more children joined him.

Seeing the growing passion for football among students, the school included football in its physical education curriculum. "We also enhanced the football coaching techniques, and now it has become one of the most popular sports among our students," Wang said.

In 2016, Zhu led the school team to participate in the inaugural school football league of Huyi District. Despite securing three consecutive victories, they faced a heartbreaking defeat in the crucial group match, ending their journey at the qualifying round. Tears were shed by all.

The following year, with unwavering determination, Zhu led his team back to the event and emerged victorious. As champions, they represented the district in the city-level league.

He vividly remembers the day of their final group match. "It was June 16 and we were playing amidst torrential rain." "Despite the adverse weather, our children fought until the last minute, ultimately defeating their opponents."

However, they were eliminated at the group stage. After the game, an emotional Zhu told his players, "It is good to win, but losing is also part of our growth. By playing football we become stronger both physically and mentally, which is the true essence of sports."

As Zhu and his club progressed together, their performance consistently improved. In 2020, they finished third in the group at the city-level league, and in 2021, they were ranked sixth among all teams in the city.

At the same time, he dedicated considerable effort to enhancing his mathematics teaching. Last year, he was recognized as a primary school math teaching expert in Xi'an.

"As a math teacher, I had never thought that I could go this far in football coaching," Zhu said. "No matter mathematics or football, my final goal was to help my students, so they could be healthy both physically and mentally, and enjoy happiness at school."

In this photo taken with a mobile phone, Zhu Xiaolong gives a math class at the Weifeng Central School in Huyi District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Zhenghao)

In this photo taken with a mobile phone, Zhu Xiaolong (2nd R) plays football with students at the Weifeng Central School in Huyi District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Zhenghao)

