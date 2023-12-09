China's Chengdu to host 2027 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province, will host the 2027 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, according to officials here on Saturday.

An International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Executive Committee meeting was held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, from November 22 to 23. Shortly after that, FIG announced that they received a bid to host the 55th worlds from the Chinese Gymnastics Association.

Later, in an official letter from FIG secretary general Nicolas Buompane, FIG announced that the Executive Committee decided by electronic voting to allocate the championships to the city of Chengdu, China.

The championships will take place from September 28 to October 6, 2027.

Therefore, Chengdu will become the third Chinese city to host FIG Artistic World Championships after Tianjin in 1999 and Nanning in 2014.

