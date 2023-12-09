Home>>
3rd Belt and Road Initiative Cities Int'l Forum (Yiwu) held in Zhejiang
(Xinhua) 13:41, December 09, 2023
This photo taken on Dec. 8, 2023 shows a view of the Third Belt and Road Initiative Cities International Forum (Yiwu) in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Guests attend the Third Belt and Road Initiative Cities International Forum (Yiwu) in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
