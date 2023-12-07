Home>>
Trending in China | Why is winter swimming gaining popularity?
(People's Daily App) 16:22, December 07, 2023
Among various winter sports, winter swimming holds immense popularity in China. Enthusiasts fearlessly plunge into icy waters, embracing the challenge of the cold. Not only does winter swimming enhance cardiovascular function, but it also offers significant benefits to physical and mental well-being. However, swimmers must exercise caution and practice it safely to avoid harm.
(Sources: Kuaishou; compiled by Li Zhuoning)
