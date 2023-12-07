Chinese, Ethiopian education institutions agree to promote skills development in technology

Xinhua) 10:38, December 07, 2023

ADDIS ABABA, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's Tianjin University of Technology and Education (TUTE) and Ethiopia's Technical and Vocational Training Institute (TVTI) have signed a cooperation agreement to strengthen skills development focusing on technological advancement.

The agreement, which was signed Tuesday at the Chinese-funded Ethiopian Luban Workshop on the premises of the TVTI in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, envisaged further augmenting the capabilities of the Ethiopian Luban Workshop.

Biruk Kedir, director-general of TVTI, said during the occasion that the agreement is a vivid example of China's commitment to upgrading the knowledge of technology and engineering in the East African country.

"The two parties signed an agreement to strengthen their cooperation through the Luban Workshop, which is an important platform to help Ethiopia fill the gap," Kedir told Xinhua in an interview.

He said TVTI, through the Luban workshop, has been offering technology-oriented practical training to trainers and technicians, in which the latest accord will further strengthen the cooperation between TVTI and TUTE and increase Luban Workshop's reach.

During the occasion, TUTE donated much-needed technological equipment and innovation kits to TVTI. The two sides also inaugurated the China-Africa (Ethiopia) competitions on industrial robotics technology application for university students.

TUTE Board Chair Zhang Jingang said the agreement is an important step for China and Ethiopia to implement the strategy of building a community with a shared future through collaborating in technical education and executing the projects of the Belt and Road Initiative in the East African country.

"TUTE, through its Luban workshops, aims at enhancing high-level technical skills, talents and vocational teaching qualifications in Africa and strives to promote the people-to-people ties between China and Africa," he said.

