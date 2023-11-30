China-Ethiopia seminar urges enhanced cooperation on TVET development

November 30, 2023

ADDIS ABABA, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Experts and policymakers attending a high-level academic exchange seminar on Wednesday on China-Africa collaboration in technical and vocational education and training (TVET) and occupational standards called for enhanced Sino-Ethiopian cooperation in TVET development.

The event, named the China-Ethiopia Academic Exchange Seminar on Occupational Standards Revision and Development and TVET Exhibition, took place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital, with the participation of senior Ethiopian government officials, Chinese counterparts, academia, and various experts.

Throughout the seminar, experts and representatives from both countries engaged in discussions and shared experiences concerning the revision and development of occupational standards, as well as their promotion and utilization within the TVET sector.

As part of the experience-sharing sessions, 11 TVET institutions and colleges from China's Shaanxi Province, specializing in diverse fields such as intelligent manufacturing, aviation, energy, finance, logistics, water conservancy, agriculture and railway engineering, shared their expertise with Ethiopian counterparts.

Abraham Asrat, chief executive officer of strategic affairs at the Ministry of Labor and Skills, underscored the significance of China-Ethiopia cooperation on human capacity development.

He said the seminar, which came on the backdrop of the recently held third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, embodies the soaring spirit that the two countries committed to advancing technical skills and unlocking human potential.

"With a commitment to equip youth with competitive skills for the jobs of tomorrow, Ethiopia's Ministry of Labor and Skills envisions universal access to sustainable livelihoods. The Belt and Road Initiative aligns seamlessly with these strategic priorities. We eagerly strengthen cooperation within this framework to fully realize our shared vision," Asrat said.

He said closer collaboration among concerned officials of the two countries as well as academia and experts drawn from TVET institutions will serve as a catalyst to further elevate the already blossoming ties.

Shen Xuefeng, deputy director-general of the Education Department of Shaanxi Provincial Government, said exchanges and cooperation in education, especially vocational education, need to be strengthened. "The two sides should support each other and work together for progress."

