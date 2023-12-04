China's sports consumption continues to grow

People's Daily Online) 14:19, December 04, 2023

An exhibitor (left) talks with a visitor during the 40th China Sport Show in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Zeng Demeng)

Going to the gym after work, watching games with friends on weekends, surfing in summer, and skiing in winter — many people have made sports and fitness a lifestyle. As a result, the sports industry is experiencing rapid growth.

"I feel fitter and more confident," said a 26-year-old woman surnamed Peng. Due to work-related stress and her love of snacks, Peng was in a sub-healthy state and needed to focus on managing her health.

Over the course of two years, Peng's physical fitness has greatly improved. Now, she spends over 2,000 yuan (about $280.46) per month on sports-related expenses.

In recent years, China's sports consumption market has shown a trend of diversification and an emphasis on quality. There is a great availability of high-quality sports products, which has helped unleash the potential of sports consumption and contributed to economic growth.

During this year's "Double 11" shopping festival, the gym that Peng is a member of experienced a significant increase in sales compared to the previous year. Notably, more than 80 percent of total sales were generated from existing members extending their memberships.

"Young consumers, especially female consumers, are willing to invest in their health and beauty. Sports and fitness are becoming a way of life, driving the growth of related sectors," said Zhang Yehan, an associate professor at Shanghai University of Sport.

According to a report which was released during the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in the coming year, consumers aged 18 to 34 will spend 18 percent and 26 percent of their disposable income on fitness and healthcare programs respectively.

On Nov. 8, the inaugural International Basketball Expo opened in Jinjiang city, southeast China's Fujian Province. The five-day exhibition attracted companies in nine major industries and over 30,000 visits.

Jinjiang boasts a thriving footwear and apparel industry cluster with a market value exceeding 400 billion yuan. It serves as a crucial global production hub for sports footwear and apparel products, particularly in the basketball sector.

During this year's "Double 11" shopping festival, online platforms and offline retailers launched a wide range of promotional activities. Several domestic sports brands achieved sales exceeding 100 million yuan.

According to data from China's e-commerce giant JD.com, during the shopping festival, the transaction volume of skiing products increased by more than six times compared to the previous year, while the transaction volume of cycling products increased by more than three times.

