China's practice of humanomics in new era shows coprosperity between humanities, economy: report

Xinhua) 13:54, December 04, 2023

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's practice of humanomics in the new era has vividly illustrated "interaction and integrated development" that sharply characterize humanities and economy, said a report released Sunday.

Based on the adaptation of the basic tenets of Marxism to China's fine traditional culture, China has upheld humanism in its development and striven to realize the continuation and leap from the "ancient Chinese civilization" to the "modern Chinese civilization," according to the think tank report by Xinhua News Agency.

China's fine traditional culture, born from 5,000 years of Chinese civilization and grown out of the revolutionary and advanced socialist culture that has been developed in the great struggles of the Communist Party of China and the people, is the most profound foundation of China's economic development, the report said.

As Chinese modernization harmonizes material and spiritual civilizations, the practice of humanomics in the new era has enabled culture to increase the added value of economic activities, stimulate creativity, enhance the development quality, and promote economic upgrades, the report said.

Culture has gathered a robust centripetal force for China to build itself into a modern socialist country, and converged a tremendous force driven by Chinese modernization to promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts, the report said.

From the perspective of humanomics in the new era, economic development in return creates cultural value, builds a cultural environment, shapes cultural spirit, and continuously enriches the connotation of culture, the report said.

Furthermore, economic development epitomizes the cultural heritage, features of the times, and profound influence of modern Chinese civilization, it added.

