In pics: sensor industrial park in Chongqing

Xinhua) 10:08, December 04, 2023

Workers are seen at a testing workshop of a technology company at a sensor industrial park in Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 30, 2023. In recent years, the Beibei District of Chongqing has worked together with China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC) in building a sensor industrial park. By introducing preferential policies, support funds and investment, the park is aimed at promoting the intelligent sensor industry to develop in a large-scale, specialized, differential and high-end way. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This photo taken on Nov. 30, 2023 shows a chip automation workshop of a technology company at a sensor industrial park in Chongqing, southwest China.

This photo taken on Nov. 30, 2023 shows a chip automation workshop of a technology company at a sensor industrial park in Chongqing, southwest China.

A worker is seen at a testing workshop of a technology company at a sensor industrial park in Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 30, 2023.

This photo taken on Nov. 30, 2023 shows an automation workshop of a meter company at a sensor industrial park in Chongqing, southwest China.

This photo taken on Nov. 30, 2023 shows a scene at a testing workshop of a smart technology company at a sensor industrial park in Chongqing, southwest China.

Workers are seen at a production workshop of a technology company at a sensor industrial park in Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 30, 2023.

A worker is seen at a testing workshop of a technology company at a sensor industrial park in Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 30, 2023.

This photo taken on Nov. 30, 2023 shows an automation workshop of a meter company at a sensor industrial park in Chongqing, southwest China.

A worker is seen at a production workshop of a meter company at a sensor industrial park in Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 30, 2023.

A staff member (1st R) of China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC) introduces to visitors the operation of a sensor industrial park in Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 30, 2023.

Workers are seen at a production workshop of a smart technology company at a sensor industrial park in Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 30, 2023.

