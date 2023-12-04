Steel company factory area in N China's Hebei turns into tourist attraction

Upon entering the factory area of the Delong Steel Co., Ltd. in Xindu district of Xingtai city, north China's Hebei Province, visitors are greeted by cultural landscapes adorned with steel sculptures.

As a tourist attraction, the area offers a rich variety of activities, including educational tours, sightseeing, dining, and accommodations. In the meantime, the sounds of machines and the presence of industrial workers serve as a reminder that it is a functioning steel company.

Photo shows a steel history museum inside the factory area of Delong Steel Co., Ltd. in Xindu district of Xingtai city, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo/Xing Zeming)

"In 2020, we became Hebei's first national 4A-level tourist attraction built by a steel company, and the number of visitors has been increasing. On holidays, we receive an average of over 2,000 visitors per day," said Liu Guoqi, general manager of Delong Steel Co., Ltd.

As a traditional steel company, Delong once faced criticism and the risk of closure stemming from high pollution, energy consumption, and emissions.

Since 2014, the company has invested a total of 3.55 billion yuan ($496 million) to combat environmental pollution, according to Ding Liguo, Chairman of Shanghai Delong Steel Group, the parent company of Delong Steel Co., Ltd.

Tourists explore an attraction formed from a retired converter in the factory area of Delong Steel Co., Ltd. in Xindu district of Xingtai city, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo/Xing Zeming)

By decommissioning outdated equipment and production workshops, the company has also created additional space and repurposed this space to develop tourist facilities, including a theme park, lawns, and other amenities.

"With our doors open, visitors can also serve as environmental supervisors," said Liu, expressing the hope that by creating a tourist attraction and accepting broad social supervision, the company can gradually change the people's perception of traditional steel companies and, at the same time, drive the continuous improvement and enhancement of the ecological environment.

Delong Steel Co., Ltd. has developed over 30 visiting and experiential projects within its factory premises. These include a steel history museum, a steel technology museum, and a steel sculpture zone, among others.

