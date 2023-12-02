China Unicom Global supports digital transformation in Tanzania

Xinhua) 13:56, December 02, 2023

DAR ES SALAAM, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- China Unicom Global on Friday officially introduced its operations in Tanzania aimed at supporting the digital transformation both for Chinese investments and Tanzanian development.

Yao Siyang, the chief executive officer of China Unicom Global in the African region, said the company will go all out to fulfill its mission and responsibilities and provide the best communication services to Chinese-funded corporate customers overseas and Tanzanian companies.

"China Unicom Global has always been at the forefront of digital transformation and technological innovation," said Yao, adding that entering Tanzania is a new starting point for China Unicom in the African region.

Mohamed Abdi Mashaka, the director of Information System Development and Services, said the introduction of China Unicom Global in Tanzania will help spur digital transformation, adding that emerging digital areas such as the mobile internet are developing rapidly in Tanzania.

"We are looking forward to strengthening cooperation with Chinese enterprises in the field of digital information to improve the digital divide," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)