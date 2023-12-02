China's central bank injects liquidity into market
BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank pumped cash into the money market in November to meet the liquidity demand from financial institutions.
A total of 1.45 trillion yuan (about 203.9 billion U.S. dollars) was injected into the market via the medium-term lending facility (MLF) last month to maintain liquidity in the banking system at a reasonably sufficient level, according to the People's Bank of China.
The funds will mature in one year at an interest rate of 2.5 percent.
Total outstanding MLF loans reached nearly 6.28 trillion yuan at the end of November.
The MLF tool was introduced in 2014 to help commercial and policy banks maintain liquidity by allowing them to borrow from the central bank using securities as collateral.
Another 4.87 billion yuan was lent to financial institutions through the standing lending facility to meet provisional liquidity demand last month.
