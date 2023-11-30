Exhibition on China's manned space program opens in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- An opening ceremony for the China Manned Space Exhibition was held in the Hong Kong Science Museum on Thursday morning.

It is the first time that the history and achievements of China's manned space development have been comprehensively and systematically shown to Hong Kong society through the exhibition, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The exhibition is divided into two exhibition areas, located in the Hong Kong Museum of History and the Hong Kong Science Museum, showcasing various carrier rocket models such as the Long March-2F, Long March-7, Long March-5B, and the new-generation manned carrier rocket.

Additionally, visitors can explore models of significant flight components for future manned lunar landings, such as the new-generation manned spacecraft and lunar lander. The latest video of Shenzhou-16 spacecraft's in-orbit ignition for its return to Earth, which was taken by the Shenzhou-17 crew will also be displayed, according to the exhibition organizers.

Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the CMSA, who led the visiting delegation of China's manned space program, and Chan Kwok-ki, Chief Secretary for Administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, delivered speeches at the ceremony.

Representatives of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, the Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the HKSAR, the Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, and members of China's manned space program delegation also attended the ceremony.

Over the past three decades, China's manned space program has achieved remarkable breakthroughs and successfully mastered a series of crucial technologies since it was officially approved in 1992.

The exhibition is open to all people in Hong Kong and Macao free of charge and will last for three months.

