China's basic medical insurance fund tops 2.6 trln yuan in revenue in first 10 months

Xinhua) 08:48, November 28, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's basic medical insurance funds, including maternity insurance, saw a total revenue of around 2.62 trillion yuan (around 368.2 billion U.S. dollars) from January to October, data from the National Healthcare Security Administration showed.

The revenue for basic medical insurance funds for urban employees, including maternity insurance, stood at 1.85 trillion yuan. The revenue for basic medical insurance funds for rural and non-working urban residents was around 768.36 billion yuan.

The expenditure for the basic medical insurance funds reached 2.25 trillion yuan in the first ten months of this year, according to data.

