Home>>
China's basic medical insurance fund tops 2.6 trln yuan in revenue in first 10 months
(Xinhua) 08:48, November 28, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's basic medical insurance funds, including maternity insurance, saw a total revenue of around 2.62 trillion yuan (around 368.2 billion U.S. dollars) from January to October, data from the National Healthcare Security Administration showed.
The revenue for basic medical insurance funds for urban employees, including maternity insurance, stood at 1.85 trillion yuan. The revenue for basic medical insurance funds for rural and non-working urban residents was around 768.36 billion yuan.
The expenditure for the basic medical insurance funds reached 2.25 trillion yuan in the first ten months of this year, according to data.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's medical bill settlement policy benefits more migrant individuals
- China expands medical insurance coverage to enhance affordability of rare disease drugs
- China sees increase in basic medical insurance fund revenue in H1
- China to improve regulation on medical insurance funds
- China's basic medical insurance fund income up 8.1 pct in first 4 months
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.