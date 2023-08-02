China sees increase in basic medical insurance fund revenue in H1

August 02, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's basic medical insurance funds, including maternity insurance, saw a total revenue of over 1.63 trillion yuan (around 227 billion U.S. dollars) from January to June, up by 7.6 percent year on year, data from the National Healthcare Security Administration showed.

The revenue of basic medical insurance funds for urban employees, including maternity insurance, stood at 1.1 trillion yuan, an increase of 11.2 percent from the same period last year. The revenue of basic medical insurance funds for rural and non-working urban residents was around 530.25 billion yuan, a 0.7-percent increase from the previous year.

Data showed that the expenditure of basic medical insurance funds also rose 18.2 percent from a year earlier to 1.3 trillion yuan for the first half of this year.

