Rare plant populations found in east China

Xinhua) 09:53, November 24, 2023

FUZHOU, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Two populations of Ormosia microphylla, a wild plant species under first-class national protection, have been discovered for the first time in east China's Fujian Province.

The plants were found in and around the Mangdang Mountain National Nature Reserve in Nanping City. One of the populations has more than 60 plants, the largest of which is 14.2 cm in diameter at breast height (DBH) and 9.5 meters in height, according to the nature reserve.

Ormosia microphylla is extremely rare and usually grows in mountainous areas at altitudes of 600 to 800 meters in Guangdong, Guangxi, Fujian, Hunan, Guizhou and other provinces of China.

The species grows slowly and is easily disturbed by humans, leading to great difficulties in the conservation of its populations.

