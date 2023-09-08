Home>>
Trending in China | Ginkgo: 'Living fossil of plants'
(People's Daily App) 15:20, September 08, 2023
Lush green in the summer and golden in the autumn, Ginkgo, revered as a "living fossil of plants," is commonly found in Chinese landscapes. Its fruits are also edible. Click the video to view nostalgic scenes adorned with ginkgo leaves.
(Video source: Kuaishou; Produced by Liao Yujia)
