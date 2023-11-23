Iranian FM calls for permanent cease-fire after Israel, Hamas agree 4-day truce

BEIRUT, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned on Wednesday that the situation in the region will worsen if Hamas and Israel fail to reach a sustainable cease-fire, according to a statement released by Lebanon's Council of Ministers, the cabinet.

During his meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Beirut, the Iranian top diplomat praised the four-day humanitarian truce reached between Hamas and Israel earlier in the day, and emphasized the need to reach a permanent cease-fire.

Mikati, for his part, emphasized the need of reaching a comprehensive cease-fire, putting an end to Israel's attacks on Gaza, and moving toward a sustainable, peaceful resolution.

He also called on "influential countries to put pressure on Israel to stop its aggression against southern Lebanon and to stop targeting civilians and journalists in particular."

Abdollahian arrived in Beirut on Wednesday to discuss with Lebanese officials ways to restore regional stability and uphold the rights of Palestinians.

A humanitarian truce was reached between Israel and Palestinian armed faction Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Under the truce deal, at least 50 hostages, mainly children and women, would be freed for the release of about 150 female and teen Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons, said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Wednesday.

The cease-fire in Gaza will begin Thursday at 10:00 a.m. local time (0800 GMT).

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry welcomed on Wednesday the humanitarian truce agreement, hoping that it would act as a gateway to achieving a complete and permanent cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and facilitating the immediate and unconditional entry of humanitarian aid.

