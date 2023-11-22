UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Olympic Truce

November 22, 2023

Photo taken on Sept. 14, 2020 shows the outside view of the United Nations headquarters in New York, the United States. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

The resolution urges UN member states to observe the Olympic Truce individually and collectively throughout the period from the seventh day before the start of the Paris Olympic Games until the seventh day following the end of the Paris Paralympic Games in 2024.

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- The UN General Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution on the Olympic Truce.

The draft resolution was put to vote at the request of Russia. The resolution was adopted with 118-0 with two abstentions. Russia and Syria abstained.

Prior to the voting, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maria Zabolotskaya said the French facilitators of the draft "toed the line of a group of Western states" and presented a draft resolution that did not incorporate "the principles of equal, depoliticized access to sport or the prohibition of discrimination."

