Rural singing competition resonates with audiences online and offline

People's Daily Online) 13:30, November 17, 2023

Live-streamed on short video platforms, a singing competition held in the rural areas of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province has resonated with audiences both online and offline.

Photo shows performers at a singing competition held in the rural areas of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo courtesy of Kuaishou)

Dubbed the "Rural Super Bowl," the competition featured traditional songs and popular ones. It has attracted nearly 120 million views and triggered much discussion online during three livestreams so far.

The singers, who are residents of various villages, sang the Grand Song of the Dong ethnic group and songs of the Miao ethnic group, or gave performances of popular songs. They expressed their love for their homeland through songs, creating a jubilant atmosphere.

Short video platforms have brought local culture and folk customs of Miao and Dong villages once hidden deep in the mountains into the public eye, and have also sparked vitality by innovating and creating intangible cultural heritage. Net users now can easily appreciate traditional Lusheng (reed-pipe instrument) dance, the beautiful melody of traditional musical instruments and local costumes with vibrant colors, as well as the picturesque landscapes.

The Chinese video-sharing app Kuaishou organized more interactive activities and performances to delve deeper into unique rural folk customs, generating attention both online and offline.

Derived from folk culture, the rural song competition is brimming with new vitality, and serves as a vivid example of the beautiful countryside.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)