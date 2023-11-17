Chinese premier highlights breakthroughs in northeast China's revitalization

Xinhua) 00:10, November 17, 2023

CHANGCHUN, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has highlighted the significance of sticking to reform and innovation and stimulating endogenous strength to push for breakthroughs in the full revitalization of northeast China.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in northeast China's Heilongjiang and Jilin provinces from Tuesday to Thursday.

He came to a thermal power plant in Heilongjiang, learning about the local heating situation. He called for all-out efforts to keep people warm in the winter while lowering energy consumption.

At Harbin Institute of Technology in Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang, Li encouraged people to continue to work hard in education, scientific research, and other aspects.

While inspecting an agriculture machinery company in Heilongjiang, Li learned in detail about the development of intelligent agriculture equipment. He urged all parties to pool their resources to accelerate mechanized and intelligent development of agriculture production.

The premier also observed the development of Shenzhen (Harbin) Industrial Park, stressing efforts to draw on the experience of advanced regions, energize development mechanisms, and nurture new driving forces for economic development.

At the AVIC Harbin Aircraft Industry Group Co., Ltd., the premier expressed hope that the company would break through key core technologies to manufacture world-class helicopters.

During his inspection of the Jilin Province, Li visited a pharmaceutical company and a satellite company. He encouraged the enterprises to continue to increase research and development investment, strengthen the construction of talent teams, and develop through benefitting the people and meeting the market demand.

While visiting a research institute at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Changchun, he urged efforts to accelerate the research and development of photoelectric technology and the transformation of academic achievements.

At the China FAW Group, he heard reports on new-energy vehicle project developments. He encouraged the company to equally emphasize independent research and development and joint research to make breakthroughs.

On his tour of a beef processing enterprise, he learned about their beef production and product development and hoped the company would strengthen efforts to improve the whole industrial chain.

During the inspection tour, Li also presided over a symposium, where he called on state-owned enterprises to recognize their responsibility in the new era and thrive amid reform and innovation efforts. He also urged state-owned enterprises to optimize the layout and promote the development of private businesses and small and micro enterprises.

Li fully recognized Heilongjiang and Jilin's achievements in economic and social development and called on the provinces to leverage their advantages and stimulate endogenous strength to contribute more to the full revitalization of northeast China.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Sheng Chuyi)