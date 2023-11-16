Pedro Sanchez re-elected Spanish PM

Xinhua) 22:10, November 16, 2023

MADRID, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Spanish congress re-elected Pedro Sanchez as prime minister on Thursday, with 179 votes in favor, 171 against and no abstention.

President of the Congress of Deputies Francina Armengol will communicate the decision to Spanish King Felipe VI and Sanchez will be sworn in at the Zarzuela Palace on Friday.

Sanchez will name his new cabinet between Friday and Saturday, and the first Council of Ministers with the new formation will take place next Tuesday.

Leader of the People's Party Alberto Nunez Feijoo got up from his seat to congratulate Sanchez after the vote was completed.

