Presentation explores digital transformation of rural areas in E China’s Wuzhen

People's Daily Online) 17:12, November 16, 2023

An event titled "Presentation on the Development of a Digitally Empowered Demonstration Zone for Common Prosperity" was launched during the 2023 World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Tongxiang city, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Nov. 7, 2023.

Over 200 participants, including officials from ministries, local governments and Party committees, Chinese and foreign experts and scholars, representatives from international organizations, internet companies, and representatives exemplifying how digital empowerment drives rural prosperity in Zhejiang gathered at the event, exploring the transformation of rural areas in the province.

An exhibition showcasing Zhejiang's achievements in digital village construction is officially launched during the 2023 World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Tongxiang city, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Nov. 7, 2023. (Photo courtesy of the organizing committee of the exhibition)

An exhibition showcasing Zhejiang's achievements in digital village construction was officially launched on the same day.

Chen Wei, secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Jiaxing Municipal Committee, Shi Qinghong, deputy secretary-general of the Zhejiang Provincial People's Government, Jiang Weifeng, deputy director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Zhejiang Province, Xu Qing, deputy director of the Internet Information Office of the CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee, Yu Huiyou, secretary of the CPC Tongxiang Municipal Committee, and Wang Xiaoxin, general manager of People Video, participated in the exhibition.

During a case study session, guests from various sectors shared their practices in areas such as rural digital industries, employment and governance in Zhejiang. The session showcased the desired rural life, including strong agriculture, beautiful villages, and thriving communities, through a roadshow.

At a roundtable session, experts and government officials discussed topics on common prosperity in urban and rural areas, the creation of a better future for rural areas through digitalization and new changes in agricultural production and farmers' lives in Zhejiang.

The Presentation on the Development of a Digitally Empowered Demonstration Zone for Common Prosperity was hosted by the Internet Information Office of the CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee, Zhejiang Provincial Development and Reform Commission, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Zhejiang Province, and Tongxiang Municipal People's Government.

