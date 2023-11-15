China, Tanzania launch Luban Workshop to promote youth skills

DAR ES SALAAM, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- The government of Tanzania on Wednesday launched China's Luban workshop at state-run Ardhi University in Dar es Salaam to promote skills and technological pursuits for youth at the higher learning institution.

Speaking at the launch of the Luban workshop, Minister for Education, Science and Technology Adolf Mkenda said the construction of the Luban workshop at Ardhi University is an important move in nurturing vocational skills, which supports Tanzania's development plans across sectors.

Mkenda thanked the Chinese side, including the Chongqing Vocational Institute of Engineering of China, for supporting the construction of the Luban workshop, which he said will promote the employability of the country's young graduates.

Evaristo Liwa, the vice-chancellor of Ardhi University, said Luban workshops are potential spaces that increase the local supply of skilled labor force and reduce external dependency on the same skills, hence enhancing the employability of the youth. "It is important to mention that the Luban workshop will be used by the entire university, especially for students, staff, and researchers engaged in the construction sector."

Chen Mingjian, the Chinese ambassador to Tanzania, said the Luban workshop in Tanzania is committed to serving the economic and social development of the country.

She said the Chinese embassy in Tanzania will fully support the construction and operation of the Luban workshop project in Tanzania, promote people-to-people exchanges between China and Tanzania, and enhance China-Tanzania friendship.

