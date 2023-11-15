Home>>
China not to face deflation: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 13:11, November 15, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China will not face deflation and the price situation will gradually improve, said a spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.
China's economy has maintained a recovery trend and the demand for goods and services has continued to improve, said Liu Aihua at a press conference.
China's broad money supply has maintained relatively fast growth, and market liquidity is generally reasonable and ample, Liu added.
Based on these factors, the price situation is expected to improve in the next stage gradually, and there will be no deflation, said Liu.
