China's retail sales up 7.6 pct in October

Xinhua) 10:30, November 15, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's retail sales of consumer goods, a major indicator of the country's consumption strength, climbed 7.6 percent year on year in October, official data showed Wednesday.

