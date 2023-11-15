Germany sees rise in attacks on refugees

BERLIN, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The number of attacks on refugees and asylum seekers and their homes in Germany is rising.

The German government said in information sent to Xinhua on Tuesday that in the first nine months of this year, authorities registered 1,515 such attacks, 144 more than in the whole year of 2022.

"The fact that people who have come to Germany to seek protection here so often experience violence and exclusion is an ongoing scandal," said Left Party politician Clara Buenger, calling on politicians and citizens to stand up for the protection of refugees.

After Germany saw record immigration figures in 2022, the government introduced various regulatory measures, including stricter border controls to prevent illegal entries as well as a reduction in financial incentives.

