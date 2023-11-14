Cherishing shared memory: Flying Tigers' legacy continues to strengthen China-US friendship

In a world marked by complex international dynamics, moments from history remind us of the enduring power of unity.

One such chapter is the story of the Flying Tigers, a group of American volunteer pilots who fought alongside China during World War II. Their legacy continues to serve as a beacon of unity and friendship between China and the United States.

From Oct.28 to Nov.6, Flying Tigers veterans, their families, and a delegation from the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation visited various cities in China, including Beijing, Chongqing and Kunming, to commemorate the historic chapter when Americans and Chinese fought the Japanese fascists together.

'China does not forget its old friends'

"I was amazed; I was shocked," said Jeffrey Greene, chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, to People's Daily Online when asked about his reaction to Chinese President Xi Jinping's letter.

He added that when he told Harry Moyer, one of the Flying Tigers' heroic veteran pilots, aged 103, that President Xi had replied to their letter, Moyer described his feelings at the time as "earth-shattering."

"I'm very proud that he took the time to remember our Flying Tigers on our trip," said Greene gratefully.

Jeffrey Greene, chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, takes an interview with People's Daily Online in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Nov. 3, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Zhao Tong)

In late August, Greene, Moyer and another Flying Tigers veteran, Mel McMullen, 98, jointly wrote a letter to President Xi outlining the foundation's and the Flying Tigers veterans' efforts to promote China-U.S. friendly exchanges. They expressed their willingness to uphold and advance the cherished spirit of China-U.S. cooperation. President Xi responded to their letter on Sept. 12.

Encouraged by the response, the Flying Tigers veterans, their families, and a Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation delegation decided to visit China.

"In that letter to us, President Xi proved to the American people, he proved to the Flying Tigers, and he proved to people around the world that China does not forget its old friends," said Greene in Beijing at the Museum of the War of the Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing's Fengtai district.

"China does not forget its old friends." This is the phrase Greene has emphasized repeatedly on numerous occasions.

Greene, Moyer and McMullen laid flower baskets at the statues of heroes who fought against Japanese aggression at the museum when attending an event in Beijing on Oct. 30 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the U.S. 14th Air Force's participation in China's war of resistance against Japanese aggression.

Cherish peace and remember history

Tracing the footsteps of history, the delegation visited Kunming Museum and Chenggong Airport in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Nov. 2 and 3, respectively.

Arriving at Chenggong Airport, Greene and Moyer were deeply moved by the stone rollers before them, aware that these seemingly ordinary strips of land bore extraordinary stories. Greene recounted the incredible feat of the Chinese people who constructed runways around China by hand without any machinery from 1938 to 1945. He described how men, women, and even children broke rocks and maneuvered stone rollers to flatten the runway for the aircraft of the Flying Tigers during World War II.

Harry Moyer, a Flying Tigers veteran pilot, 103, takes a photo with the stone roller at Chenggong Airport in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Nov. 3, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Zhao Tong)

Greene expressed his deep admiration and respect for the Chinese people to People's Daily Online. He highlighted their instrumental role in combat and in every community that resisted Japanese forces. "They played a key role," he emphasized, contributing to the Allied Victory in World War II.

While touring the museum, Nell Chennault Calloway, granddaughter of U.S. General Claire Lee Chennault, found herself transported back in time as she gazed at the photos and artifacts on display. These pictures vividly brought to life the period when her grandfather and China stood united for a common cause.

Nell Chennault Calloway, granddaughter of U.S. General Claire Lee Chennault, visits Kunming Museum, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Nov. 2, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Zhao Tong)

The relics on display in the museum, such as U.S. Army flashlights, canteens, and Flying Tigers badges, stand as testaments to the pivotal roles played by both the Chinese and the Flying Tigers in World War II.

Badges of the Flying Tigers are displayed in Kunming Museum in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhao Tong)

Working towards common goals

The 36 delegation members hailed from different parts of the United States, including Texas, Philadelphia, and Florida. Still, almost everyone mentioned the same thing: Chinese and Americans have the same goals.

"To live in peace, to raise their families, and to give future generations a better life –that is the dream of all people," Calloway said firmly. She added that there is no difference between the American and Chinese dreams.

"I know the Chinese people have the same goals," said Margaret Kincannon, vice-chair of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation and daughter of Flying Tigers veteran James Mills. She shared her intention to relay to her fellow Americans that both nations share the same goal of raising families and leading prosperous lives together.

She also expressed her hope to improve bilateral relations between China and the U.S. "I expect improvement," she said firmly. "I'm doing everything I can to encourage that," she added.

"The Spray and Pray Squadron," written by Margaret Kincannon, vice-chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, and the daughter of Flying Tigers veteran James Mills.

During the trip, she told People's Daily Online that she planned to use her book about the Flying Tigers, "The Spray and Pray Squadron," to teach Americans about a time when the U.S. and China worked together. "I hope my book will promote that idea of cooperation," said Kincannon.

"They (both Chinese and Americans) desire to live in peace and raise their children with the customs and traditions of their ancestors," said McMullen.

"If we do not get along, it's not only going to be a catastrophe for the United States and China; it's also a catastrophe for the whole planet. Without America and China working together, cooperating in the humanities and science and technology, it's not an optimistic future for any of us," said Greene.

Passing the torch to new generations

Moyer was accompanied by six family members spanning three generations to China this time. Moyer's family joined him in visiting the place he had fought for and the land where he forged lasting bonds of friendship and cooperation.

"He was determined to come. There was nothing to stop him, no matter how old he was or whatever," said Peter Moyer, son of Harry Moyer, who accompanied his father during the trip. "He loves this country," he added.

Moyer said he brought his family to China because he needed to renew the bond and the story of the Flying Tigers. "We have to pass this (story and friendship) on to the new generation, and that's what we're trying to do."

Harry Moyer, a Flying Tigers veteran pilot, 103, takes an interview with People's Daily Online in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Nov. 2, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Wenjie)

Moyer's words resonated with a sense of duty as he remarked, "Now it's up to the new generations to do so." He recognized the importance of renewing the bonds and stories of the Flying Tigers. He humbly continued, "I think I just represent those thousands of Flying Tigers that went before me, and all I can say is I'm here representing them."

With Moyer's duty clear, they visited Kunming Foreign Language School. The school commemorates "the Hump," a vital airlift route over the Himalayas that was the primary means of supplying China between 1942 and 1945.

During their visit, they watched a musical showing the Flying Tigers' adventure to open the Hump route. After that, Moyer burst into tears as he sang "Auld Lang Syne" with the Kunming Flying Tigers Opera Troupe and students from Kunming Foreign Language School in English and Chinese.

Harry Moyer, 103, a Flying Tigers veteran, is moved to tears while singing "Auld Lang Syne" with the Kunming Flying Tigers Opera Troupe and students from Kunming Foreign Language School in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 3, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Zhao Tong)

"I cried," said Moyer emotionally. He couldn't help himself and cried when he sang along with them. He added that everybody in his family cried while watching the performance and listening to the song.

"When we sang the friendship song in different languages, I knew this friendship transcends national boundaries," said Sarah Moyer, granddaughter of Harry Moyer. She further expressed her commitment to perpetuating this enduring friendship for future generations.

"Our foundation is trying to start a student exchange between the Chinese and the American students on a yearly basis and set up online communications so that the Chinese students can communicate with the American students and develop relationships, which is what we have to do," said Clifford Long Jr, vice-chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, son of Flying Tigers veteran Clifford Long.

Founded in 1998, the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation is an American civil friendship group aimed at promoting the study and commemoration of China-U.S. historical aviation events.

"It's the shared American and Chinese legacy of the Flying Tigers. It's not more American or more Chinese. It is the shared American and Chinese legacy of solidarity," said Greene.

Their visit to China this time is a profound reminder that the legacy of the Flying Tigers is not confined to history books but continues to touch the lives of those dedicated to passing on its values to new generations.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Wu Chengliang)