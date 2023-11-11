Foreign diplomats attend tea-themed cultural salon in east China's Huangshan

Xinhua) 10:21, November 11, 2023

HEFEI, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- A group of diplomats and guests from Costa Rica, Tunisia, Fiji, and Bulgaria on Friday joined a tea chat in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, where participants from home and abroad shared insights on tea culture, tourism development, and cultural exchanges, among others.

The event took place in Qimen County of Huangshan City. Qimen is home to the world-renowned Keemun black tea, awarded the gold medal at the 1915 Panama-Pacific International Exposition in Panama.

After watching the performance of a traditional tea ceremony, the ambassador of Costa Rica to China, Alfredo Ortuno Victory, commented that it is not just a ritual but a symbol of hospitality, friendship, and respect.

"Sharing a cup of tea transcends cultural and linguistic differences, connecting us at a human level," he noted. "In a world where cultural diversity enriches our lives, promoting cultural exchanges and friendship between nations is essential."

Participants also talked about the ancient Silk Road, a pivotal route for the trade of goods such as tea and the dissemination of culture among the countries along its route.

Zhang Ming, secretary-general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), said many SCO member states are along the ancient Silk Road, which historically facilitated trade and connected different cultures and civilizations in Eurasia. The "Shanghai Spirit" advocated by the SCO, which champions mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diverse civilizations, and common development pursuits, is highly consistent with the spirit inherited from the ancient Silk Road.

Hosted by the provincial government of Anhui, the municipal government of Huangshan, and the World Affairs Press Co. Ltd., the tea chat aimed to promote fine traditional Chinese culture and boost exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese and foreign civilizations.

