Home>>
In numbers: achievements in ecological protection of Yellow River basin in E China's Shandong
(People's Daily Online) 16:30, November 10, 2023
On Oct. 27, the Shandong provincial government information office held the first session of the press conferences themed "Ecological Protection and High-Quality Development of the Yellow River." Here are a set of statistics showcasing Shandong's achievements in ecological environmental protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River basin.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Zhangye in NW China's Gansu continues to bolster ecological protection, green development
- BRI has a green thumb vis-a-vis development
- Mt. Cho Oyu expedition conducive to Tibet's ecological protection
- County in E China's Anhui explores new ways to turn ecological resources into valuable assets
- More national parks urged to protect species
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.