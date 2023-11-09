China's CPI dips 0.2 pct in October

Xinhua) 15:04, November 09, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, edged down 0.2 percent year on year in October, official data showed Thursday.

On a monthly basis, the CPI dipped 0.1 percent from the previous month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The core CPI, deducting food and energy prices, went up 0.6 percent year on year last month, with the pace of increase moderating slightly compared with September.

The average CPI from January to October increased 0.4 percent year on year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)