Chinese VP meets Bloomberg founder

Xinhua) 14:23, November 08, 2023

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met here Wednesday with Mike Bloomberg, founder of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum and Bloomberg L.P.

Han said China has been experiencing an economic upturn this year, taking a leading role among the world's major economies, which would inject more stability, certainty and constructiveness into the world.

The Bloomberg New Economy Forum has provided forward-looking solutions since its establishment, Han said.

He expressed the hope that the forum could keep its positive role in promoting international exchanges and cooperation, and contribute wisdom and strength to addressing climate change and other global challenges.

Bloomberg said China's economy has an important global influence, and the forum is willing to deepen dialogue and cooperation with China to bring more stability and certainty to the world.

