German firm SYR: 'CIIE offers valuable cooperation opportunities for us'

People's Daily Online) 13:15, November 07, 2023

"By participating in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) every year and receiving coverage from Chinese and German media, our brand awareness has rapidly increased," said Shao Haoqing, Chairman of SYR Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Since its first participation in the inaugural CIIE in 2018, the company has never missed an event.

SYR, a high-end brand specializing in filtration devices and control valves with an 80-year history, is headquartered in Germany and entered the Chinese market in 1998. It established its sixth global branch, SYR Trading (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., in Shanghai in 2014.

Shao Haoqing (first from left) showcases SYR's products to professional visitors at the 5th CIIE in 2022. (Photo courtesy of SYR)

"Participating in various provincial and municipal economic and trade exchange meetings through the CIIE platform has opened up valuable cooperation opportunities for us," Shao said.

"Previously, our focus in the Chinese market was primarily on civilian products, with limited involvement in the commercial and construction sectors. However, thanks to the CIIE, our horizons have expanded, and we now have greater confidence in the Chinese market. We consistently showcase and introduce new products across different fields," he added.

In July, SYR Trading (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., a CIIE Enterprise Alliance member, partnered with an ethnic vocational senior high school in Yunnan province in southwest China.

Shao Haoqing, Chairman of SYR Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (Photo courtesy of SYR)

The company donated water treatment products to improve the school's water quality and organized technical training to enhance students' practical skills. It also pledged to provide employment opportunities for outstanding graduates at its Chinese production bases.

At the 6th CIIE, the company will unveil heating and ventilation products, marking their debut in Asia.

Shao highlighted that these products represent the company's advanced research and development efforts in water safety protection for household heating and ventilation systems. The features encompass leak and scale prevention, dirt extraction, gas discharge, dust absorption, automated water replenishment, and backflow protection.

Heating and ventilation products by SYR are displayed at the cultural exhibition center of the 6th CIIE. (Photo courtesy of SYR)

These products have been selected for long-term display at the CIIE's cultural exhibition center, which Shao considers a significant opportunity. He added that his company is determined and confident in its ongoing cooperation with the CIIE and in enhancing its brand presence.

In June 2023, the company signed a contract to participate in the seventh CIIE, securing its status as one of the first companies to confirm attendance for the seventh consecutive year.

