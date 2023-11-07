We Are China

Baishi Mountain covered in snow in Laiyuan County, N China

Xinhua) 09:26, November 07, 2023

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2023 shows the scenery of snow-covered Baishi Mountain in Laiyuan County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

