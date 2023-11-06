Illegally exported ancient coins seized in central China

CHANGSHA, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Customs officials at Changsha Huanghua Airport in central China's Hunan Province confiscated a collection of 45 ancient coins, which have been identified as valuable cultural relics prohibited from being taken out of the country.

In an announcement made by officials on Monday, it was revealed that the coins were found in a piece of luggage dropped off by an outbound passenger. Subsequent examination confirmed the 45 coins as originating from various dynasties, including the Qin (221 B.C.-207 B.C.), West Han (206 B.C.-25 A.D.), Tang (618-907) and Song (960-1279).

Citing the Law of the People's Republic of China on the Protection of Cultural Relics, Yang Xiaoyong, head of the customs, said that approval from a cultural relics administration under China's State Council is needed for taking cultural relics out of the country, and individuals and organizations transporting, sending by mail, or consigning cultural relics from China are required to make customs declarations.

Illegal outbound transportation of cultural relics is subject to punishment, he said, adding further investigation into the case is underway.

