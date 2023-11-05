Global experts urge climate cooperation for green transformation

Xinhua) November 05, 2023

CHANGSHA, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Experts from multiple countries recently reached a consensus at a forum, highlighting climate change as a pressing global concern. They said countries need to enhance their collaborative efforts to address the climate crisis and promote green transformation.

The remarks came at the second conference of the Global Economic Development and Security Forum of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) that concluded Tuesday in the city of Changsha in central China's Hunan Province.

According to Andrew Forrest, chairman of the strategic partners committee of BFA, the temperature in September this year was 1.75 degrees Celsius higher than pre-industrial levels.

"As global temperatures rise, they are causing humidity to rise dangerously faster," he said. "With that humidity rise, our thermoregulated evolutionary advantage collapses."

"As our oceans warm too, they expel even more humidity, driving energy into our global atmospheric systems, causing the most violent weather events we have ever seen," he added, citing the example of recent floods in Libya.

Zheng Guoguang, China's former vice minister of emergency management, said that the Chinese government attaches great importance to climate change mitigation, including strengthening emission reduction measures in major industries.

Currently, China's industrial sector is experiencing rapid growth in technology, green automation, robotics and manufacturing, with particular strength in renewable energy sectors such as wind energy, electric vehicles, batteries, solar energy, and green hydrogen electrolyzers.

Over the past 10 years since the inception of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the green Silk Road has achieved fruitful results, bringing a large number of clean energy projects and green and low-carbon technologies to BRI countries, and injecting new green momentum into global governance.

At present, the world is continuing to face immense pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. There's an urgent need for enhanced cooperation in global climate financing and technology. Countries must step up their climate mitigation efforts while transitioning towards green and low-carbon industries, said Zhou Xiaochuan, vice chairman of the BFA.

"Global cooperation is crucial," said Tamas Hajba, senior advisor for China, head of the Beijing office of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). "Now, all countries should engage in discussions and share solutions to collectively address the global issue of climate change."

