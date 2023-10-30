China sees positive progress in climate change response: MEE

Xinhua) 09:10, October 30, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- China has made positive progress in tackling climate change amid sustained efforts to scale up its climate change response, according to the Ministry of Ecological Environment (MEE).

In 2022, China's carbon emissions intensity decreased more than 51 percent from its 2005 level, and the share of non-fossil energy in China's total energy consumption reached 17.5 percent, according to the 2023 report on China's policies and actions to address climate change, which was released by the MEE.

China has attached equal importance to adaptation and mitigation in addressing climate change, and made overall plans and arrangements for climate change adaptation through 2035, according to MEE official Xia Yingxian.

Globally, the country has been deeply engaged in South-South cooperation on climate change, and it has provided support and assistance within its capacity to other developing countries.

As of September 2023, China has signed 48 memorandums of understanding on climate change with dozens of developing countries, and helped train more than 2,300 officials and technicians for over 120 developing countries, according to the report.

Noting that the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is only one month away, Xia said that China firmly supports the hosting of the meeting and expects the event to send positive signals that the focus should be on actions and enhanced cooperation.

