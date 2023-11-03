China’s whole-process people’s democracy explained
On November 2, 2019, Chinese President Xi Jinping said China's people's democracy is a type of “whole-process democracy.” It was the first time this term was used publicly. Whole-process democracy means that people are not only engaged in democratic elections but also involved in consultations, decision-making, management and oversight. Xi used the phrase during his inspection tour of Shanghai where he visited a residential community civic center at the same time as a consultation meeting was being held on a draft law. How does whole-process people's democracy work in China? This video introduces China’s democracy in three dimensions – participation, responsiveness and accountability – using keywords offered by Tsinghua University Associate Professor Zhang Kaiping. (Produced by Han Xiaomeng, Xie Runjia, Yang Yang, Zhu Yingqi, Liang Peiyu and Di Jingyuan)
