Senior Chinese lawmaker spotlights role of people's congresses in developing whole-process democracy

Xinhua) 13:18, June 06, 2023

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- A senior Chinese lawmaker on Monday stressed the importance of giving improved play to the role of people's congresses in developing whole-process people's democracy.

Li Hongzhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks at a study session held for local senior lawmakers from across the country.

Noting that the system of people's congresses should be upheld, improved and put to good use, Li called for efforts to guide and advance work with sound theories while moving faster to improve the socialist legal system with Chinese characteristics.

Li also emphasized the need to refine the mechanisms for soliciting public comments and collecting ideas from the people.

