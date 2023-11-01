We Are China

Scenery of salt pans in Yingkou, Liaoning

Xinhua) 15:09, November 01, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 31, 2023 shows salt pans in the city of Yingkou, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

