Foreign firms satisfied with China's business environment: survey

Xinhua) 08:33, November 01, 2023

Foreign buyers negotiate business at a clothing booth during the third phase of the 134th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- The vast majority of foreign-funded companies operating in China are satisfied with the country's favorable business environment, according to a recent survey.

Conducted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) during the third quarter of the year, the survey shows that the business environment concerning tax payments, market access and disputes settlement in China is widely applauded by foreign firms operating in China.

Nearly 90 percent of 700 surveyed foreign-funded enterprises are satisfied with the aforementioned business environment, Zhang Xin, spokesperson of the CCPIT, told a press conference Tuesday.

Foreign companies are optimistic about their development in China, with over 80 percent of the respondents expecting their return on investment to remain flat or increase in 2023, said the spokesperson.

Zhang said the CCPIT will continue to play its role in facilitating a more market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment in China, so that overseas investors can enjoy development opportunities in the country.

