2nd conference of Global Economic Development and Security Forum of BFA opens in Changsha
This photo taken on Oct. 30, 2023 shows the opening ceremony of the second conference of the Global Economic Development and Security Forum of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. With the theme of "Global Development, Shared Security," the event lasts three days. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Participants attend the opening ceremony of the second conference of the Global Economic Development and Security Forum of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 30, 2023. With the theme of "Global Development, Shared Security," the event lasts three days. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
This photo taken on Oct. 30, 2023 shows the exterior view of the Changsha International Conference Center, venue for the second conference of the Global Economic Development and Security Forum of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA), in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. With the theme of "Global Development, Shared Security," the event lasts three days. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Photos
