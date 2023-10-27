Set as Homepage|Register|Sign InChinese|Big 5|French|Russian|Spanish|Japanese|Arabic|Korean

China Politics|Special Coverage|PD Online Database|ForumFeedbackRSS

   

PhotosMilitaryForeign AffairsBusinessSocietyLife&CultureTravelScience

Latest News:  

English>>Video

Revenues of Chinese SOEs up 3.9 pct in January-September period

(Xinhua)

16:46, October 27, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and state holding enterprises saw their revenues and profits grow in the first nine months of 2023, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

Revenues totaled 61.97 trillion yuan (about 8.63 trillion U.S. dollars), up 3.9 percent year on year, and profits climbed to 3.48 trillion yuan, an increase of 4.3 percent year on year.

Taxes and fees payable by the companies totaled 4.38 trillion yuan during the period, down 2.3 percent year on year.

The asset-liability ratio of the SOEs was 64.8 percent at the end of September, the ministry said.

Email|Print|Comments(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)

Related Reading

  1. China to remain firmly committed to high-level opening-up: FM spokesperson
  2. Prickly fruit boosts rural economy in hilly province
  3. China's industrial profits see accelerated recovery
  4. China's new govn't bonds to lay foundation for economic well-being in Q4, next year
  5. Chinese economy to maintain recovery momentum: J.P. Morgan economist
  6. Powered by emerging industrial sectors, vitality of China's economic powerhouse shines

Hot News

  1. China denies official contact with Abe adviser
  2. Xi: Troops must strictly follow CPC leadership
  3. Beijing plans $81b shantytown renovation project
  4. Families of crash victims to sue Asiana in the US
  5. Greenland to invest US$1b in LA project
  6. EU-China solar panel deal benefits world
  7. The pain of youth
  8. Day to remember a loyal general

Leave your comment comments

  1. Name

  

Selections for you


  1. PLA air-defense troops open to media

  2. 86-year glorious history of Chinese PLA

  3. Global Tiger Day marked in Jakarta

  4. Pretty showgirls backstage at Chinajoy

  5. Women drifting lifeguards team set up

  6. Nations unite to help tigers

  7. Five generations of ancient Miao jewelry

  8. Famous Buddha heads fallen by time

  9. GSK probe reveals something rotten

  10. Complaints rise over baby formula imports

Most Popular

Opinions

  1. Emerging markets: Not yet end of growth story
  2. Cloud lifts on China's solar panels
  3. Setting the right example
  4. Dream for the nation and the people
  5. Internet: A new world for small town shoppers
  6. China's economy will continue to prosper
  7. Western countries face dilemma on Syrian conflict
  8. Reform, not incentives, to drive expansion
  9. Lenovo reigns as king of the hill
  10. Small exporters need more help to pass tough times

What’s happening in China

Man commits suicide, rescued by his wife in NE China

  1. 300 million residents expected to urbanize by 2020
  2. Report encourages parity for migrants
  3. More NGOs to provide govt services
  4. Only third of Beijing days saw clean air in first half
  5. Ozone adds to dangers of pollutants