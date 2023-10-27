Participants in Belt and Road Youth Friendship Exchange program try stove-boiled tea in Guiyang

People's Daily Online) October 27, 2023

International journalists attending the Belt and Road Youth Friendship Exchange Program experienced stove-boiled tea, one of the latest trends among young Chinese, and learned about tea culture at a tea plantation in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Journalists from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, and Armenia, among others, sat around the stove, and enjoyed hot tea together with sweet potatoes, peanuts and jujubes, as well as local delicacies such as tofu and "ciba," a glutinous rice cake.

Launched in Guizhou on Oct. 26, the exchange program will last until Oct. 31. It includes a visit to an exhibition hall on ecological civilization in Guanshanhu district, Guiyang, watching the finals of the "Village BA" basketball tournament in Taipan village, Taijiang county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, and a trip to the over 2,200-meter-long Baling River Bridge in Anshun city and Zhijin Cave in Guizhou's Bijie city.

